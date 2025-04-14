The Boston Red Sox managed to avoid getting swept by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, picking up a much-needed 3-1 victory thanks in large part to a stellar outing from Garrett Crochet. Facing his old team, Crochet got a sweet taste of revenge, twirling 7.1 innings of no-hit action before Chase Meidroth logged Chicago's first hit of the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In his fourth start for Boston, Crochet showed why the team recently handed him a mammoth six-year, $170 million contract extension. Crochet was mowing down his former teammates all day long, as he racked up 11 strikeouts while giving up the aforementioned hit and one walk along the way. After the game, Crochet made it clear he was ready to go the distance if he didn't give up a hit to Meidroth.

“I felt like I kept a lot in reserve,” Crochet said. “I didn't really start ramping it up there in velo until later in the game. I feel like I could've thrown five more innings. I was feeling really good.”

Garrett Crochet's stellar outing gets Red Sox back in the win column

Once Crochet's no-hit bid was over, the Red Sox immediately had to work to hold onto their lead against the White Sox. Garrett Whitlock allowed his inherited runner from Crochet to score, but he was able to escape a jam and ensure the game stayed at 2-1 entering the ninth inning. A solo home run from Trevor Story, who drove in the other two runs Boston scored earlier in the game on a deep double to right field, gave Boston an extra insurance run that they ultimately did not need.

With this win, the Red Sox pushed their record back up to 8-9, which is a lot better than being 7-10. Still, their lineup needs to find a way to give Crochet and their pitching staff more support, as they scored just six total runs over their three-game series against the White Sox. Boston will look to reel off their second straight win when they open a three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.