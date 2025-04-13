Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet took a no-hitter into the 8th inning against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, on Sunday. After getting Michael A. Taylor to pop out for the first out, infielder Chase Meidroth, who was in the blockbuster trade that sent Crochet to the Red Sox, broke up the no-hitter with a single to left field.

The White Sox sent Crochet to the Red Sox for a prospect package that included Meidroth, catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez in the trade. Teel was the headliner in the trade, but Meidroth figures to be a piece for the future for the White Sox. The Red Sox extended Crochet for $170 million recently.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora immediately pulled Crochet after Meidroth's single, turning to Garrett Whitlock. It was not exactly smooth, as back-to-back singles by Brooks Baldwin and Matt Thaiss cut Boston's lead to 2-1, but Whitlock was able to hold it there.

Crochet ended up with 7.1 innings pitched with one earned run, one walk and 11 strikeouts. It is a bit unfortunate that he got an earned run added to his line, but this is the type of performance that the Red Sox were expecting when they acquired him. Crochet is one of the best pitchers in baseball on a per-inning basis, but the question was regarding his health, as he has not been a starting pitcher for long.

The Red Sox did extend the lead back to two, as a Trevor Story home run made the score 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning. Aroldis Chapman closed it out in the bottom of the 9th inning, and Boston was able to salvage the third game of the series against Chicago. It was a disappointing weekend to lose a series to one of the weaker teams in MLB, but the Red Sox move to 8-9 overall and are still very much in the thick of what should be a tight AL East race.

Up next for the Red Sox is a series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting on Monday at George M. Steinbrenner Field.