The Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox pulled off a blockbuster trade over the offseason that saw ace starting pitcher Garrett Crochet go from Chicago to Boston. With his new team facing off against his old team, Crochet kept it 100% real when discussing the White Sox and their future now that he finds himself on the Red Sox.

For a point in time, Crochet appeared set to be a key piece of Chicago's future, but now, he's set to lead Boston's starting rotation for the foreseeable future after signing a six-year, $170 million contract extension with the team shortly after the start of the 2025 campaign. And now that he's with the Red Sox, it's clear that Crochet isn't too concerned with what happens for the White Sox moving forward.

“Not really, no,” Crochet said when asked if he wants to see the White Sox's return for him in their trade with the Red Sox pan out for them. “If it does, cool. If it doesn't, cool. I'm just hoping to keep stacking starts and make sure it works out for Boston.”

Garrett Crochet looking to help Red Sox get back in the win column

Crochet has only made three starts for Boston, but he's looked the part of an ace so far, posting a 1.45 earned run average while striking out 17 batters. The problem is that the Red Sox lineup has been scuffling to start the season, as they have trudged out to a 7-9 record despite their pitching staff doing their best to prevent their opponents from scoring runs consistently.

The result has seen Boston lose the first two games in their three-game series against Chicago, who are viewed as arguably the worst team in the league. It will be up to Crochet to help his new squad avoid an embarrassing sweep, as he will take the mound on Sunday afternoon for the Red Sox when they take on the White Sox at 2:10 p.m. ET. Shane Smith will get the ball for Chicago as they go for the sweep.