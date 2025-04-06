The Boston Red Sox biggest move of the offseason saw them pull off a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, and they managed to sign him to a long-term six-year, $170 million contract extension last week. With the pen being put to paper, Crochet is being applauded for managing to land this deal from the Red Sox.

In his first season as a full-time starter in 2024, Crochet posted a 3.58 earned run average while racking up 209 strikeouts, proving that he has the ability to lead a postseason contender's starting rotation. Still, he has a very short track record of success when it comes to being a top-level starter in the majors, which is why folks around the league believe he did well to earn such a large deal from Boston's front office.

“In an informal survey of baseball executives and agents, Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet received the best extension for a player, (six) years, $170 million, despite having only one full season as a starter,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared.

Garrett Crochet off to a hot start with Red Sox after massive contract extension

Crochet has only made two starts for the Red Sox (he only made one before getting this deal), but he has looked the part of an ace so far. After going five innings on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers, giving up two runs while striking out four, Crochet mowed down the Baltimore Orioles in his second start, twirling eight scoreless innings while racking up eight strikeouts along the way.

There's a decent chance that, if he stays healthy, Crochet's deal will end up being a steal for the Red Sox in the long run. But considering how he has one real season of work as a starting pitcher in the books, he did well to earn this sort of money from Boston. Now, he will look to continue to try to justify this deal by going out and blanking opposing lineups on a nightly basis.