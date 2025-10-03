On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox lost the decisive Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series to the New York Yankees. To add insult to injury, it was a New Englander, Cam Schlittler, who finished the Red Sox from the mound.

He finished the game with 12 strikeouts in a 4-0 shutout. In the process, the Red Sox became the first team in history to win Game 1 only to lose the Wild Card series. Not only that, but Boston was also responsible for its own downfall, per Katie Manganelli of BoSox Injection.

For instance, questions arose as to why Boston manager Alex Cora pulled Bryan Bello from Game 2 prematurely. Ultimately, he pitched 2.1 innings and gave up two runs before being taken out.

Even though Bello has a proven track record against the Yankees with an ERA of .172.

Additionally, Boston was plagued by a high number of defensive errors in Game 3. In the second inning, left fielder Jarren Dunn let a ball hit by Giancarlo Stanton fly over his head as he jogged to the fence. In the process, Stanton garnered a double.

Even though he took his time getting to second, thinking it was a home run.

In the fourth inning, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu misread a hit by Cody Bellinger that led to a double.

Then, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe blew a groundball by Austin Wells. In the end, the Yankees put up those four runs in the fourth. Altogether, they made it impossible for Connelly Early to do his job in relief.

Finally, there was the inexperience on the part of Boston. Largely, they were comprised of players who hadn't really played in the postseason, compared to the Yankees who have established veterans and playoff experience.

Where does Boston go from here?

This offseason will be a critical one for the Red Sox.

First, they will be looking at strengthening the development of many of its younger players. Particularly, they will look to build around the likes of Connelly Early. Also, look getting more out of late season call ups Payton Tolle and Roman Anthony.

Furthermore, Boston will do their best to retain veteran third baseman Alex Bregman, whose future with the team was incumbent on his playoff performance. He batted .211 with 12 hits, one home run, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Other matters will include improving the offense, strengthen the starting rotation, look to retain Triston Casas, and certainly improve the defense.