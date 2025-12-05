At 2-10, the New Orleans Saints are playing for pride and development at this point in the season. But if they were to find any offensive success, running back Alvin Kamara would seemingly be at the center of it.

In Week 14 though, that won't be the case. Kamara has been ruled out with knee and ankle injuries, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The running back dealt with an ankle injury all season before picking up an MCL sprain in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. He ended up missing Week 13 and wasn't able to practice at all leading up to Week 14. The Saints will now be without arguably their best offensive weapon in an NFC South matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the 11 games Kamara has appeared in, he has turned 131 carries into 471 yards and a touchdown. Furthermore, he has added 33 receptions for 186 yards. It has been a down year for everyone on the Saints offense, including Kamara. But he is still the same running back with five Pro Bowl nominations under his belt. Signed through the 2026 season, it's fair to wonder if player and team begin thinking divorce.

But that is a future concern. For now, New Orleans is simply focused on competing in Week 14. With Kamara out, the Saints will once again turn Devin Neal at running back.

He earned 14 carries in Kamara's absence in Week 13, running for 47 yards. Through the entire 2025 season, Neal has gained 108 yards on 31 carries. He'll have an opportunity to prove himself to the Saints coaching staff in the starting role.

New Orleans will continue to monitor Kamara's injuries before determining when he can return to the field.