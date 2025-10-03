The Boston Red Sox have not lost consecutive potential close-out playoff games in almost 40 years. The last time that happened was the 1986 World Series, when Boston lost Games 6 and 7 against the New York Mets.

Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, they are on the verge of having that happen again. But this time it is against the hated rival New York Yankees.

The American League Wild Card series between the clubs pitted rookie starting pitchers against each other. New York sent Cam Schlittler to the bump, while Boston countered with Connelly Early.

Both pitchers were tossing shutouts until the Red Sox defense reared its ugly head, again.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cody Bellinger blooped a double to short right-center field. Yes, he blooped it to short center as Ceddanne Rafaela was unable to come up with it. But that was just the beginning.

A few batters later, with New York leading 2-0, Austin Wells hit a hard grounder to first base. Nathaniel Lowe saw the ball bounce off his glove into right field. Two more runs would come around to score.

Afterward, fans online could not contain themselves, ripping Boston's putrid defense.

Red Sox defense pic.twitter.com/2nwLxWqqTV — The Home of FAIR PLAY™ (@FanaticsBook) October 3, 2025

“Red Sox defense is borderline unwatchable,” one fan wrote.

“The Red Sox defense has failed Connelly Early. It’s a shame. The kid is making the pitches he needs to,” another fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Even Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was asked on live television about the inning afterward, called out his defense.

Boston ranked dead last in the majors this year in fielding percentage. So, this is nothing new. But for it to happen in this moment, against that opponent, is truly unfortunate for Red Sox fans.

Meanwhile, Schlittler has been utterly dominant. He has 11 strikeouts through seven innings of shutout baseball. New York needs just six outs to advance to the AL Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.