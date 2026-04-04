Giannis Antetokounmpo is not happy with how the Milwaukee Bucks are managing his health near the end of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Antetokounmpo is going through his 13th season with the Bucks. This year has been tough as he suffered multiple injuries, which will prevent him winning any end-of-season awards.

Antetokounmpo seems to have recovered from his latest injury, but Milwaukee isn't allowing him to play as they have yet to clear him. The superstar forward didn't hold back his thoughts on the decision during an interview with The Athletic.

“You know who you are dealing with. So for somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face. So, I don’t know where the relationship goes from there,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I've never seen a case of a player saying, my caliber of player, that's like — I'm saying it publicly — I want to f–-ing play. You know what I'm saying? … So, if there needs to be an investigation, great. There should be.”

What lies ahead for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been through a lot with the Bucks in his career. However, this latest decision from the franchise might foreshadow a brutal choice for him to make.

In the meantime, the Bucks suffered a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. With Antetokounmpo out once again, they were unable to match up with the potent attack of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Five players scored in double-digits for Milwaukee in the loss. Taurean Prince led the team with 18 points, two assists, one steal, and one block. AJ Green came next with 15 points and five assists, Kyle Kuzma and Pete Nance scored 14 points each, while Cormac Ryan provided 11 points.

Milwaukee fell to a 30-47 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Memphis Grizzlies as tip-off will take place on April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET.