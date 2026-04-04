The New York Knicks made franchise history with their dominant performance against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

New York has huge expectations as the team progresses through the 2025-26 NBA season. After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they look to take the next step by returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

They have performed strongly well to clinch a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive year and obtain 50 wins for the third straight season. In their matchup against Chicago, they torched opposing defenders to put together a huge 78-41 lead at halftime. Their 37-point lead marks the largest halftime lead they have ever had in franchise history.

The Knicks lead the Bulls 78-41 at halftime. The 37-point lead is their largest halftime lead in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/NHEaoOArYp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

How Knicks played against Bulls

The Knicks enjoyed smooth sailing throughout the game, torching the Bulls by a 136-96 final score.

Shot selection, rebounding, stocks, and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Knicks prevailed in all four categories by making 53% of their total shots, securing 54 rebounds, recording 14 stocks, and limited their turnovers to just nine. It wasn't the same for the Bulls as they converted 43% of their total chances, grabbing 36 rebounds, recording six stocks, and committed 16 turnovers.

Four players scored in double-digits for New York in the win. OG Anunoby led the attack with 31 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Jalen Brunson came next with 17 points and 10 assists, Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges provided 12 points and two rebounds.

New York improved to a 50-28 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks while trailing the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Hawks as tip-off will take place on April 6 at 7 p.m. ET.