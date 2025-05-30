The Boston Red Sox are reportedly placing veteran reliever Liam Hendriks on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of masslive.com reports.

“Liam Hendriks is headed to the IL, I’m told. Not sure what the issue is. Nick Burdi takes his place,” Cotillo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As Cotillo reported, Hendriks' injury has yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, he will miss time as he is headed to the injured list.

Hendriks has endured ups and downs in the 2025 season. The 36-year-old right-handed hurler has pitched to a 6.59 ERA across 14 outings. In his 13.2 innings of work, Hendriks has recorded 12 strikeouts.

The Red Sox will miss Hendriks in the bullpen. Boston needs all of the relief help it can get, so a Hendriks injury is far from ideal to say the least.

The team will provide further updates on Hendriks' injury and a potential timeline soon. As of this story's writing, there is uncertainty surrounding the situation.

The Red Sox have failed to meet their lofty preseason expectations so far. Boston's 27-31 record has the ball club sitting in fourth place in the American League East. The Red Sox have been unable to take advantage of an AL East division that has struggled for the most part — with the New York Yankees being the only exception.

Boston is hoping to find a groove sooner rather than later. It is still early enough in the season where the Red Sox have time to turn things around. With that being said, the calendar will flip to June soon, so Boston needs to start winning on a consistent basis soon.

On Friday, the Red Sox will play another team that has not lived up to their preseason expectations in the Atlanta Braves. First pitch for the Red Sox-Braves clash is scheduled for 7:15 PM EST on Friday Night Baseball.