Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer recorded his first MLB hit on Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles. Mayer's hit — a hard line-drive to left field — came with his family in attendance at Fenway Park.

Video via the Red Sox:

Save that ball! Marcelo's first big league hit. 👏 pic.twitter.com/120BnfOy0f — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old infielder is the team's No. 2 overall prospect, according to MLB.com. Mayer was recently promoted and made his debut on Saturday.

Mayer offers infield versatility. He was selected by the Red Sox with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Mayer's fall to No. 4 overall was surprising, as he was rumored to be a candidate to be selected with the No. 1 pick.

The Red Sox were surely excited about receiving the opportunity to select him at No. 4 overall.

Mayer's defense is impressive. His throwing arm is one of his best tools. Mayer is a shortstop but could probably play third base if necessary given his rocket of an arm.

The 22-year-old's offensive prowess has continued to develop in the minor leagues. If he lives up to his potential, Mayer is a player who could hit for a respectable average while producing power from the left side of the plate. It will certainly be intriguing to see how Mayer's offensive skill set plays at Fenway Park.

At 6'3″, he is on the taller side for the shortstop position, another reason why third base may make sense for him down the road. He is also a candidate to see time at second base.

The Red Sox hold a 27-27 overall record as of this story's writing. They are 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East division. Perhaps Marcelo Mayer joining the team will help Boston climb over the .500 mark and make a run at a division title.

However, the Red Sox are trailing the Orioles 5-0 at the moment.