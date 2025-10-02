The Boston Red Sox are entering a must-win Wild Card Series Game 3 matchup against the New York Yankees. And on the mound, they'll be turning to rookie Connelly Early.

Early has only made four starts at the major league level. Still, Boston feels confident enough to give him the ball. However their gamble ends up playing out, the Red Sox starter will be making history when he takes to the mound.

At 23 year and 182 days old, Early will be the youngest pitcher to start a Red Sox playoff game since Babe Ruth in 1916, via Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Furthermore, Game 3 will mark Early's first true major league road game, as his first two outings away from Fenway Park came against the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Of course, Early's youth will cause some concern for the Red Sox, especially in their most crucial game of the year. However, his early work in the majors at least show why Boston is handing him the ball.

Over his four starts, Early has put up 2.79 ERA and a 29/4 K/BB ratio. He has never let up more than two runs in an outing and has at least seven strikeouts in three of his four games. Early hasn't pitched more than 5.1 innings in a game, but Boston is hopeful a sturdy start will lead them to success.

Both team and pitcher seem confident with the assignment. How Early performs when the lights are brightest will determine the Red Sox's season.