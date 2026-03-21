Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Marcelo Mayer the club's starting second baseman for the Opening Day roster on Saturday. Not long after that announcement was made, Mayer shared his brutally honest admission about starting the 2026 season in the majors.

The 23-year-old infielder was incredibly proud of himself for being named the Red Sox's second baseman, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Cora made him work for it, and Mayer loves that he truly feels like he had to earn his position on the roster.

“Not many people are given that opportunity to wear the ‘B' on the hat and ‘Red Sox' across the chest,” said Mayer. “It's an amazing feeling, and I don't believe that should be given to anybody. I love that [Cora] told me I had to work for it. I took it to heart every day, worked hard, and am grateful for the outcome.”

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Marcelo Mayer made his MLB debut in 2025, playing in 44 games for the Red Sox. The former top prospect flashed potential last season, but certainly has room to grow. He ended last year with a .228 batting average and .272 OBP while recording 29 hits, four home runs, and 10 RBIs.

Now that he's the starting option at second base for the Red Sox on Opening Day, Mayer will have a chance to prove himself as a potential everyday option in that position. Ceddanne Rafaela is expected to be a backup option, assuming he makes the Opening Day roster as well, mainly due to Romy Gonzalez starting the season on the 60-Day IL.