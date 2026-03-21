The Boston Red Sox found their ace last year when they acquired left-handed power pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. He exceeded all expectations with his performance as he had an 18-5 record and led the American League in strikeouts and innings pitched.

Garrett Crochet will make history on Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/7nBDcHg1cU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 21, 2026

He started to show his dominance when he pitched on Opening Day for Alex Cora's team and he will get the ball again this year when they open the season March 26 against the Cincinnati Reds. That will be Crochet's third Opening Day start in his first three seasons as a starter. No other Major League pitcher has accomplished that feat since 1886, per MLB insider Sarah Langs.

The Red Sox are counting on Crochet and the starting pitchers to give the team a lift this year. Crochet will be joined by Ranger Suarez, Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello in an effort to help the team compete with the defending American League champion Toronto Blue Jays and high-powered New York Yankees.

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Most observers believe that the Red Sox will scramble to find the offense to compete with the other contenders because they lost Alex Bregman in the offseason and traded away Rafael Devers last season. Nevertheless, the Red Sox are counting on phenom Roman Anthony to lead the offense along with Trevor Story and World Baseball Classic heroes Jarren Duran (Mexico) and Wilyer Abreu (Venezuela).

The Red Sox have also added first baseman Willson Contreras and third baseman Caleb Durbin, but it seems clear that the starting pitchers along with key relievers Garrett Whitlock and Aroldis Chapman will play a huge role in Boston's performance this season.