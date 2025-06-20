There have been numerous reports and rumors claiming that the relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers went sour before the trade. The speculation about Devers not wanting to play first base became one of the biggest topics leading up to the deal. Now that the trade is complete, the new San Francisco Giants third baseman shares his real thoughts about switching positions in Boston.

The 28-year-old third baseman admitted that had the Red Sox asked him to move to first base at the beginning of spring training that he would have accepted it, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. From the sounds of it, there was a tiny window of opportunity for Boston to avoid disgruntling Devers over the position change.

“I would say that I have put some good numbers over at Boston, and I think that I do feel that I have earned some respect,” said Rafael Devers. “And if they would have asked me at the beginning of Spring Training, yes, I would have played [first base].”

The reason why the Red Sox didn't ask Devers to play first base at the beginning of spring training is likely because Triston Casas was fully healthy at the time and was being deemed a breakout candidate for Boston. The franchise didn't ask Rafael Devers to change positions until after Casas fell to a season-ending knee injury.

Regardless, the three-time All-Star no longer plays for the Red Sox and is now in the Giants' lineup. Rafael Devers is not playing first base either in San Francisco. He's remaining at third base, but is going to serve as the team's designated hitter more often than not. Overall, it appears Devers is in a situation he prefers.

Rafael Devers will play against the Red Sox for the first time since the trade, as the Giants begin a three-game series against Boston on Friday. Devers is slated to DH for San Francisco and bat third in the order for Friday's slate.