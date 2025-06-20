The San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox made waves recently when Boston decided to trade star slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants for a package that many felt was somewhat underwhelming.

While the move didn't completely come out of left field after Devers was eclipsed at third base by Alex Bregman and was relegated to designated hitter duties, it was still jarring to see the Red Sox part with such a talented hitter at just 28 years old.

Now, less than a week after the trade, Devers will have a chance to get some revenge on his former team. The Red Sox and the Giants will contest a three-game series over the weekend in San Francisco, and Devers got real on his crazy week before the series got underway, via Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

“It’s been a few hectic days,” Devers said, per Healey.

Article Continues Below
More Giants News
Major League Baseball All-Star Game -- Barry Bonds walks Willie Mays to a 1958 Cadillac during a pre-game tribute to Mays.
Giants’ Barry Bonds reveals how Willie Mays made pivotal impact on his careerZachary Howell ·
San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park. Melvin
Why Giants’ Rafael Devers won’t play first base vs. Red SoxZachary Howell ·
San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) takes a big swing during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: How Rafael Devers actually felt about Red Sox relationshipChristopher Hennessy ·
San Francisco Giants infielder Rafael Devers (16) is walked during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park
Giants rumors: The ‘ideal’ next trade upgrade after Rafael DeversChristopher Hennessy ·
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (left) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Minnesota Twins with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) in the third inning at Target Field.
Xander Bogaerts gets real on Giants stunning Rafael Devers tradeQuinn Allen ·
Boston Red Sox first baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) reacts to designated hitter Rafael Devers' (11) one run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
Bob Melvin reveals where Rafael Devers will play for the GiantsBrayden Haena ·

Devers' season didn't get off to a great start, but he has since steadied himself and gotten back to what he does best. He got off to an 0-for-21 start at the plate before getting back on track, and now he has a change of scenery to continue slugging away.

For the season, Devers is hitting .272 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs in 76 games, so he is still producing runs at a very high rate this season. In three games with the Giants, Devers is 3-for-13 with an RBI, so he is still getting settled in with his new squad. However, playing against his old team could be enough to help him get hot again.

It won't be easy for Devers and the Giants in the first game of the series on Friday night, as they will be facing off with talented youngster Hunter Dobbins. Dobbins has made headlines with his comments about the New York Yankees of late, but he is quietly putting up some strong numbers this season.

The Giants are in a strong position in the playoff picture in the National League, sitting just 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. If Devers can get a little revenge on his old team over the weekend, the Giants will have a chance to close that gap even further as the end of June nears.