The San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox made waves recently when Boston decided to trade star slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants for a package that many felt was somewhat underwhelming.

While the move didn't completely come out of left field after Devers was eclipsed at third base by Alex Bregman and was relegated to designated hitter duties, it was still jarring to see the Red Sox part with such a talented hitter at just 28 years old.

Now, less than a week after the trade, Devers will have a chance to get some revenge on his former team. The Red Sox and the Giants will contest a three-game series over the weekend in San Francisco, and Devers got real on his crazy week before the series got underway, via Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

“It’s been a few hectic days,” Devers said, per Healey.

Devers' season didn't get off to a great start, but he has since steadied himself and gotten back to what he does best. He got off to an 0-for-21 start at the plate before getting back on track, and now he has a change of scenery to continue slugging away.

For the season, Devers is hitting .272 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs in 76 games, so he is still producing runs at a very high rate this season. In three games with the Giants, Devers is 3-for-13 with an RBI, so he is still getting settled in with his new squad. However, playing against his old team could be enough to help him get hot again.

It won't be easy for Devers and the Giants in the first game of the series on Friday night, as they will be facing off with talented youngster Hunter Dobbins. Dobbins has made headlines with his comments about the New York Yankees of late, but he is quietly putting up some strong numbers this season.

The Giants are in a strong position in the playoff picture in the National League, sitting just 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. If Devers can get a little revenge on his old team over the weekend, the Giants will have a chance to close that gap even further as the end of June nears.