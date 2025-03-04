Boston Red Sox All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers has dominated news surrounding the team before even taking the field for a spring training game. Devers has been defiant about retaining his role as the Red Sox’s third baseman after the team acquired former Houston Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency.

Now Boston will have to wait a bit longer for Devers to make his spring training debut. While the ninth-year veteran was supposed to suit up for Tuesday’s game, he was scratched after telling manager Alex Cora he didn’t feel right during batting practice, according to a report on ESPN.

Devers continues to be bothered by shoulder soreness, which he had been rehabbing since the start of spring training. He was bothered by a lingering shoulder injury during the 2024 season and now it appears the problem has carried over into 2025.

When Devers will first take the field is unknown, although Cora told reporters his debut could be pushed to this weekend, per ESPN.

Where Devers will play when he takes the field is the biggest controversy in Boston sports at the moment. While Devers is one of the Red Sox’s best offensive players, boasting a 139 OPS+ and garnering MVP votes last season, he is very close to a liability in the field.

Red Sox veteran Rafael Devers isn’t willing to give up third base

In 2024, Devers committed a league-leading 12 errors at third. He’s led the American League in errors seven times in his eight-year career and led the majors in errors committed on five occasions. The only season Devers didn’t lead the league in errors was in his rookie year, when he played just 56 games – and still committed 14 errors.

The Red Sox seemed fine with his defensive deficiencies, handing Devers an 11-year, $331 million extension prior to the 2024 season. However, it’s suddenly become an issue because the team made it an issue with the Bregman acquisition.

Boston signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract this offseason. Like Devers, Bregman has spent his entire career at the hot corner. Unlike Devers, Bregman is a very good defensive player, winning the Gold Glove for his work at third last season.

Devers has been adamant about keeping his place in the infield, bristling at the suggestion of a move to DH. Bregman, on the other hand, seems fine with switching to second base, which appeared to be the plan when he signed with the Red Sox, even though it makes them a worse team overall.

It remains to be seen how the third base drama plays out in Boston. But Bregman has gone out of his way to ingratiate himself to the team, forming a bond with the Red Sox’s top prospects in an effort to build team chemistry. But a few Devers defensive miscues at third could lead to a fractured clubhouse. A situation that Cora will need to monitor as the season progresses.