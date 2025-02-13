After weeks and weeks of anticipation as to where Alex Bregman would land in free agency, Jon Heyman just made it official: Bregman is heading to the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract with two opt-out options.

Shocking? To see Bregman play for a team other than the Houston Astros, you bet, as he's exclusively played for the organization at the professional level. But he has been linked to Boston throughout the free agency process, and after many of the top names came off the board over the winter, it's clear the Red Sox weren't going to report to spring training without a big fish on their roster.

Initially making his MLB debut in 2016, Bregman was a significant part of the Astros' recent success, being named to two All-Star teams, landing on the second-team All-MLB, winning a Silver Slugger and then a Gold Glove on the way to a pair of World Series wins. The second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Bregman proved himself a clutch two-way player for Houston over his reign, closing out his run with a .272 batting average to go with 1,132 hits, 191 home runs, and 663 RBIs.

He joins a Red Sox team that could use another infield star next to Rafael Devers and Trevor Story. Boston is hoping that Bregman can serve as the sort of do-it-all star capable of making splash plays both at the plate and on the field. Where he will play, though, remains a mystery.

Bregman has spent the majority of his career playing third base for the Astros. However, that is where Devers resides.

Devers is younger, playing on a larger contract, and is a much better player at this point of their careers. Nevertheless, the former Astro has expressed his willingness to move around the diamond as needed.

Boston appears to be making a big splash in hopes of returning to the World Series. The Red Sox already traded for Garret Crochet, arguably the most coveted arm in the trade market this off-season. They also brought in relievers Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman.

But this move made sense on several levels. Bregman is a lifetime .375 hitter over 21 games in Fenway Park, with seven home runs.

Will it work? Only time will tell. Bregman is being paid a ton and could end up being nothing more than a rental player if an opt-out is exercised. But after watching players like Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, and Blake Snell all find new homes outside of New England, fans will happily take a two-time World Series champion on their roster heading into the spring.