The Minnesota Twins came out on top of a tight battle with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park. Badly needing a win, the Twins' offense gave them a lead in the middle innings and then the bullpen was able to hang on for a 4-3 win.

The pivotal moment in the game came in the sixth inning, when Minnesota second baseman Kody Clemens crushed a two-run home run to break a 1-1 tie and give the Twins a 3-1 lead. Minnesota tacked on another run in the sixth, and Boston was able to chip into the lead but not fully overcome it in the loss.

That two-run shot was a big moment for Clemens, and it made it special that he was able to do it at Fenway Park where his dad, Roger Clemens, dominated on the mound for so many years. Roger Clemens was in attendance for the game on Saturday, and he went crazy during his son's big moment.

After the game, the legendary pitcher reflected on the big moment for Kody Clemens at such a historic ballpark, via ESPN.

“It was amazing,” Roger Clemens said. “Just think about — I put myself in his shoes — even though he's my kid, he's here at Fenway, and he obviously wants to perform well, hitting a home run would be the ultimate thing to do and he goes up there up in a clutch situation and does it. Just a great moment and I'm glad we're here.”

Clemens and the Twins will need more magical moments to remain in the playoff race. Saturday's win improved them to just 14-20 on the season as they sit in danger of falling out of the race in the AL Central, but they are currently just seven games back of the Detroit Tigers for the division lead.

Clemens has only played in five games for the Twins since being traded to Minnesota, notching two hits including that big home run on Saturday. It's reasonable to expect that he will warm up a bit at the plate as he settles in with his new team and should give his dad many more moments to cheer about over the rest of the season.