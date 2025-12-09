With the Boston Red Sox getting busy during the current Winter Meetings, such as having talks with slugger Pete Alonso, the other star that the team has interest in is Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. As the Red Sox are in the mix for Marte, as reports suggested, the latest conversations suggest that the team could be considered front-runners for the 32-year-old.

Last season, Marte had a challenging season, as, besides drama within the clubhouse, there were off-the-field incidents like his house being burglarized during the All-Star game. With a possible fresh start on the way, Boston is ‘viewed as a stronger candidate' for Marte than another team that has a vast interest in the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The Red Sox are viewed as stronger candidates to land Ketel Marte than their AL East rival Blue Jays, because Boston has greater depth of MLB-ready starting pitchers,” Jon Morosi of MLB Network wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Red Sox are seemingly front-runners for Ketel Marte

While rumors surrounding the Red Sox will continue throughout the winter, the reporting does seem consistent in the team's interest in Marte. Ken Rosenthal would also talk about Boston's intrigue in the second baseman, as last season, Marte recorded a .283 batting average to go along with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs.

“The Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Marte, according to sources briefed on the discussions. Three unidentified clubs are also said to be in the mix. The Diamondbacks, who agreed Monday with right-hander Mike Soroka on a one-year, $7.5 million contract, are seeking young pitching as they await the returns of staff ace Corbin Burnes and relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez,” Rosenthal wrote in The Athletic.

With Arizona looking for pitching, Morosi's original post about having starting pitchers makes the two teams perfect trade partners.

It remains to be seen what team ends up with Marte and if the Red Sox will be the lucky team, as the ball club is looking to improve after finishing last season at a 89-73 record, which put them third in the division.