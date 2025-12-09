The Boston Red Sox may soon see one of their top arms representing another flag on the world stage. Veteran closer Aroldis Chapman has been named to the Great Britain national team’s preliminary roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, a development that would make him one of the most notable players ever to suit up for the country. The update, first shared by insider Francys Romero, drew fast attention across the baseball landscape.

Romero took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Monday that the Red Sox flamethrower is set to join Great Britain’s squad, with his spot still pending formal approval from his Major League club.

“Sources: Aroldis Chapman is on Great Britain’s preliminary roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

A few documents and formalities are still pending, but the plan is for him to take part in the event if the Red Sox grant permission.”

Chapman’s eligibility stems from his Jamaican ancestry, as his paternal grandfather emigrated from Jamaica—then part of the British Commonwealth—to Cuba. That connection allows him to play for the Great Britain team under the World Baseball Classic’s nationality rules.

The anchor of the Red Sox bullpen remains under contract through the 2026 season after posting a 1.17 ERA and 32 saves last year, reaffirming his elite form at age 37. For Boston, however, the decision to allow participation carries risk. The WBC takes place in March during MLB Spring Training, meaning any injury could disrupt the team’s early-season plans.

For Great Britain, adding a reliever with Chapman’s pedigree would provide an unprecedented boost for a program still carving out its identity on the global stage. After debuting in the 2023 tournament, the British side aims to elevate its presence in 2026, and Chapman’s inclusion would instantly enhance both credibility and competitiveness.

Whether the Red Sox will approve his participation remains a developing storyline, one that could influence both Boston’s bullpen plans and the broader World Baseball Classic 2026 picture.