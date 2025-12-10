The Boston Red Sox continue to look at free agency options after Pete Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles. Despite losing out on him, the Red Sox free agency period continues as they have been linked to Eugenio Suarez, Bo Bichette, and many more, according to baseball columnist Jon Heyman.

“Eugenio Suarez is yet another infielder the Red Sox are showing interest in. Also, Bregman, Bichette, Okamoto, Polanco, Marte,” Heyman wrote on X.

The Red Sox met with Alonso , but were unable to convince him to sign with them. Thus, they go back to the drawing board and attempt to nab another top-notch free agent. After finishing 89-73 and losing in the Wild Card Round to the New York Yankees, the Sox look to improve their team. Boston has not had back-to-back winning seasons since 2019, and it aims to change that.

Suarez is a big candidate for the Sox, and the team is also looking at Ketel Marte as an option for the 2026 season. Additionally, the Red Sox might push for Bichette if they cannot get Marte or Suarez. After trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last season, the Sox have been searching for a third baseman who can take over full-time. Suarez and Marte could certainly be options, but Alex Bregman might be the top option, as the Sox could opt to retain him.

His emergence at third base during the 2025 season gave the Red Sox another option and someone who could provide stability. If the Sox pursue Bichette, they would have to move Trevor Story to second base or flip one of their players. Regardless, free agency is still alive and well, and the Red Sox still have time to make their team better in hopes of improving in the 2026 season and potentially making a World Series run.