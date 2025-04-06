After the Boston Red Sox signed such players as Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman, another contract that was signed was to young star Kristian Campbell who had a press conference about the occasion. As the Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, Campbell would speak on receiving the contract and how it's impacted his career thus far.

Campbell and Boston agreed to an eight-year contract that's worth $60 million as the 22-year-old has been a standout for the team, especially to start this season. He currently has a .423 batting average in 26 at-bats to go along with two home runs and five RBIs as he said to the media how the contract is “life-changing” according to ESPN.

“It was a life-changing opportunity for me and my family,” Campbell said. “It was something I couldn't pass up.”

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy would congratulate the parents of Campbell during the occasion by saying the one word he heard surrounding the second baseman is “humility.”

“The word to describe your son around camp, from where I sit anyway, is humility,” Kennedy said, looking at Campbell's mother and father, Kenneth, seated in the front row to his right. “That's probably life's greatest achievement, so congratulations.”

Red Sox's Tristian Campbell gets praised by Red Sox chief baseball officer

With the Red Sox lineup experiencing some success, Campbell looks to be a mainstay for some time within the ball club who is a great story for the team. Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow would speak on Campbell's path to the present time like not being a top prospect.

“Here we are today, sharing what I would call a massively significant moment for this organization because Kristian was not drafted in the first round, he was not a top prospect entering the organization,” Breslow said. “What he was is a good player who made himself a great player because of his work ethic.”

“From a baseball sense, teams are getting better and better of forecasting what players are able to accomplish,” Breslow continued about the team signing Campbell to a contract early.

Campbell came out of Georgia Tech and was a fourth-round draft pick in 2023 where his rise to the Major League level was a quick one which shows the untapped potential he still may have. Still, he also credits the team for his development in the past few seasons.

“They made the process really easy for me,” Campbell said. “They developed me from Day 1. As soon as I got drafted, made me who I am today.”

At any rate, Boston is 4-4 before Sunday afternoon's game against the Cardinals which puts them third in the AL East.