It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Red Sox prediction and pick for Game 2 of Sunday's split doubleheader. Find out how to watch Cardinals-Red Sox Game 2.

The Boston Red Sox and the St Louis Cardinals were rained out on Saturday in Boston. They will play a split-session doubleheader on Sunday with Game 1 at 1:35 p.m. Eastern time. Game 2 is the regularly-scheduled ESPN Sunday Night Baseball slot, with the Red Sox not yet sure of their starting pitcher given the schedule alteration and the early game on Sunday preceding this contest.

The Red Sox badly needed their recent pair of offensive outbursts. The series finale in Baltimore against the Orioles, followed by their series-opening 13-run tsunami against the Cardinals, relieved a lot of worries in Boston about the 2025 Red Sox offense. Rafael Devers had a nightmarish first week of the season in Arlington against the Texas Rangers and then in Baltimore versus the O's. He didn't get a hit in his first 19 at-bats and struck out 15 times. He came home to Fenway Park on Friday against the Cardinals and collected multiple hits. Getting his bat going his priority number one for Boston, which has finally shown what this lineup is capable of.

Cardinals-Red Sox Game 2 Projected Starters

Miles Mikolas vs. TBA

Miles Mikolas (0-0) was solid in his first start of the season against the Angels. The main thing for him to focus on is reducing the number of walks. Two in under six innings is more than what Mikolas should be allowing. He didn't give up a ton of hits against the Angels, so it's clear he was successful in preventing the Halos from squaring the ball up on a consistent basis. Making sure he doesn't issue too many free passes will be a priority in this start and continuing through the season.

Last Start: March 31 vs Los Angeles Angels — 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

How to Watch Cardinals vs Red Sox

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals gave up 13 runs on Friday. Chances are they will give up a lot fewer runs here. Given that the Red Sox aren't sure whom to start in this game, it's reasonable to think St. Louis will see a lot of the Boston bullpen, which has not been a point of strength for the Red Sox in recent seasons. The Cardinals should be able to score at least four or five runs. If Miles Mikolas gives them a good start, that should be enough to win.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston shelled St Louis pitching on Friday and is getting good offense after struggling in the first several days of the season. Expect the Red Sox to once again clobber the Cardinals' pitchers and post a big, fat number in a victory. Rafael Devers seems to have gotten past his opening-week slump. He just needed to return to the familiar hitting backdrop of Fenway Park to get going once again. With Devers and Alex Bregman both hitting well, this offense should take off and give the Red Sox a huge boost.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Boston, but there's a Game 1 to be played on Sunday, and that might reshape how Game 2 looks when it begins. Wait and watch. That's our official recommendation.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox moneyline