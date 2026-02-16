With Boston Red Sox star Triston Casas recovering from injury after suffering from a torn left patellar tendon in May of last year, there is no exact date for when the team believes he'll come back. However, the Red Sox's first baseman got a glowing assessment from manager Alex Cora regarding his injury recovery.

Speaking to the media for spring training, Cora was asked about Casas' recovery, saying that while he is, of course, limited, “he's actually moving really well.” He would go into the progress made and how “happy” he is with how the medical staff has treated him, and for the 26-year-old himself.

“I think Triston is limited in certain things, but he's actually moving really well, but we have to make sure the workload is consistent with the rehab. But, he's moving really well,” Cora said, according to Tyler Milliken. “He's moving well. I saw him jumping for some throws yesterday. Moving to his right, to his left. I mean, it's impressive. He made the decision to stay here in the offseason. The medical team, the trainers, and the strength and conditioning coaches, they did an amazing job with him. I’m very happy with him. Very happy for him.”

Alex Cora with a really positive update on Triston Casas. Admits he looks better than he thought he would at this point. “He’s moving really, really well… I’m very happy with him. Very happy for him.” pic.twitter.com/HRvKbFRLJj — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 16, 2026

Red Sox's Triston Casas gets real on his injury recovery

As the Red Sox prepare during spring training for the upcoming season, the team awaits the return of Casas from injury, though there is no need to “rush this process,” as the star player puts it.

“I don’t see myself participating with the group, but I will be doing the same activities baseball-wise (as the rest of the team),” Casas said, via MLB.com. “But as of right now, I haven’t had the clearance to get out there and participate with the group, but I will take ground balls and continue to hit at my own pace, without the structure of being in a team workout.”

At any rate, Casas looks to help the team any way he can, as last season, he only played 29 games.