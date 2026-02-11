As Spring Training opens in Florida, the Boston Red Sox quickly established the tone for their 2026 season. What began as a routine media session at JetBlue Park soon produced the defining moment of the Red Sox’s first day of camp.

Baseball Isn’t Boring's Rob Bradford captured the reveal on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the exact moment Garrett Crochet learned he would be Boston’s Opening Day starter from manager Alex Cora.

“The moment Garrett Crochet found out he was the Opening Day starter (with Alex Cora walking by):”

The moment Garrett Crochet found out he was the Opening Day starter (with Alex Cora walking by): https://t.co/s8b8tvrlnW pic.twitter.com/xwzpsLufpS — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) February 10, 2026

“He'll start in Cincinnati for game one. … Let's get that [stuff] over with,” Cora said in the clip.

The announcement came without buildup on the first day of camp. Cora delivered the news casually while walking past the Red Sox southpaw during media availability, reinforcing the no-frills, businesslike tone Boston has embraced entering spring training.

The moment captured the organizational clarity and urgency the club intends to carry throughout camp as expectations rise entering a pivotal season.

Article Continues Below

The selection removes any uncertainty surrounding Boston’s rotation before exhibition games even begin. By naming an Opening Day starter on the first day of camp, the Red Sox established a clear hierarchy and eliminated early speculation.

Crochet earned the role after a dominant 2025 season. The left-hander posted a 2.59 ERA, eclipsed 250 strikeouts, and finished second in American League Cy Young voting. Boston acquired him in December 2024 and immediately viewed him as the centerpiece of its pitching staff.

The 26-year-old ace is scheduled to take the mound March 26 against the Cincinnati Reds. The early declaration signals both trust and expectation as the club pursues a results-driven 2026 campaign, aiming to capture its 10th World Series title in franchise history and its first championship since 2018.

The decision also reflects Boston’s belief that Crochet can anchor the rotation early and handle the pressure that comes with championship-level expectations.

The blunt delivery and timing reflect a focused clubhouse. As Red Sox spring training moves forward, preparation takes precedence over pageantry, with Crochet positioned to set the tone from the season’s very first pitch.