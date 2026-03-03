After making two All-Star teams and spending the first six years of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, Trevor Story joined the Boston Red Sox in 2022. There was hype around the move, as Story had established himself as one of the better infielders in the game. Unfortunately, Story's first three seasons in Boston were defined by injuries. In 2025, Story finally played a full season with the Red Sox, as he appeared in 157 games.

The Red Sox infielder recently reflected on his 2025 campaign.

“Last year was a good year,” Story said, via MLB Network. “I felt like, kind of reset the baseline for myself, being able to post 157 games. That's the goal, right? Stay healthy, 155 is always my mark. Nice to hit that after missing a lot of games in the first few seasons. Last year was definitely rewarding for me in that sense personally.

“But as a team, I felt like we made a lot of strides,, we created a lot of momentum making the playoffs for the first time in a few years. So, we're looking to build on that.”

The Red Sox had ups and downs last year, but they were able to reach the postseason. For Story, it was a bounce back season even though he didn't quite match his previous All-Star production.

He ultimately hit .263/.308/.433 across 157 games played. Story added 25 home runs, 29 doubles and 31 stolen bases. There was a time with Colorado when Story was one of the best players in the game. He isn't that guy right now, but Story is still a capable big league player without question.

The 33-year-old is looking to have another healthy season with the Red Sox in 2026.