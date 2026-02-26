Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was named the replacement for Corbin Carroll on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. With the tournament set to begin on March 5, Anthony revealed the recruiting pitch former teammate Alex Bregman gave him to join Team USA.

While talking with media members on Thursday, the 21-year-old prospect claimed that Bregman gave him a phone call asking if Anthony would play in the WBC, according to MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. It sounds like Bregman was recruiting Anthony almost immediately after Carroll was ruled out with a hand injury.

“For starters, [Team USA manager Mark DeRosa] gave me the official call,” said Roman Anthony. “But right when it happened, you know, [Bregman] was blowing up my phone already, ‘Hey, let's go! You in?'”

"It's always been a dream of mine." Roman Anthony is fired up to play for @USABaseball in the @WBCBaseball 🇺🇸#RedSox #SpringTrainingTour

🔗 https://t.co/WG5zyiVTKm pic.twitter.com/BYDZ2BZ27T — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 26, 2026

Article Continues Below

Anthony went on to explain how he still needed to pass a physical at that time and how Red Sox manager Alex Cora was seemingly on board with him joining Team USA as well. Overall, Roman Anthony is seemingly excited to play in the World Baseball Classic in early March.

The former second-round pick made his major league debut in 2025 after skyrocketing through the minors. He and Bregman were teammates last season when Anthony played in 71 games for the Red Sox. The prospect outfielder finished with a .292 batting average and .396 OBP while recording 75 hits, eight home runs, and 32 RBIs. Many are expecting Anthony to make a big jump in development in his second year in MLB.

It's unclear if Roman Anthony will start in the outfield. Despite that, he has a strong chance to remain in the starting lineup as a designated hitter. Due to his skills at the plate, Cora is likely to find a way to get Anthony the at-bats he needs to thrive.