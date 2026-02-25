The Boston Red Sox are getting an early look at some players who could help their clubhouse this season, but some have already suffered injuries that could set them back. One of those players was Brendan Rodgers, who suffered a shoulder injury in spring training, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com

“Brendan Rodgers suffers an apparent shoulder injury on a dive at second base and has to come out. The non-roster invitee vying for a utility infield spot,” Browne wrote on X, formerly.

Rodgers was a top prospect with the Colorado Rockies in 2020, and now he's looking to find a place where he could make a difference. Hopefully, Rodgers' injury isn't so bad that he has to miss extended time, which could mess up his chances of making the roster.

Rodgers isn't the only player on the Red Sox dealing with a shoulder injury, as Romy Gonzalez will probably miss Opening Day because of it.

“Honestly, I don't think so,” Gonzalez said about being ready by Opening Day. “At this point, I think the ramp-up would be a little too quick, and it'd be a disservice, I feel like to myself and the team if I'm not ready to roll and have a good build-up.

Gonzalez is still doing what he can to stay in shape so he won't miss a beat as soon as he hits the mound.

“Staying in baseball shape as close as possible, like running with the team, doing all the agility stuff, base running,” Gonzalez said. “We're gonna check in here next Friday and then see where we go from there.”