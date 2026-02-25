While the Boston Red Sox are preparing for the 2026 season, a breakout star from the 2025 campaign is dealing with an injury. On Wednesday, that individual made a confession about his chances of playing on Opening Day.

Romy Gonzalez claims that he is not expecting to be available for the Red Sox come Opening Day, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. The 29-year-old utility man claims preparing for the first game of the regular season would be too quick, but he's doing what he can to remain in shape.

“Honestly, I don't think so,” said Gonzalez about being ready by Opening Day. “At this point, I think the ramp-up would be a little too quick, and it'd be a disservice, I feel like to myself and the team if I'm not ready to roll and have a good build-up.

“Staying in baseball shape as close as possible, like running with the team, doing all the agility stuff, base running,” said Gonzalez about what he's doing to stay in shape. “We're gonna check in here next Friday and then see where we go from there.”

Gonzalez is dealing with a lingering shoulder injury he suffered in the back end of the 2025 season. Considering he is still only doing light workouts, the Red Sox could be without him for some time when the season begins. But only time will tell how long he remains out.

Romy Gonzalez is set to play in his sixth MLB season. The 2025 campaign was a breakout year for him, as he proved to be reliable at the plate through 96 games played in Boston. He finished last season with a .305 batting average and .343 OBP while recording 96 hits, nine home runs, and 53 RBIs, all of which are career highs.