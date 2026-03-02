The World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 5, but all participants are with their respective teams preparing for the tournament. The Boston Red Sox have a ton of players set to play.

Garrett Whitlock and Roman Anthony are with Team USA. Ranger Suarez, Wilson Contreses, and Wilyer Abreu are with Venezuela. Jaren Duran plays for Team Mexico, and Brayan Bello is on the Dominican Republic. Ceddanne Rafaela plays for the Netherlands, and Masataka Yoshida plays for Japan. They have six others representing their respective countries as well.

Abreu, Duran, Anthony, Rafaela, and even Yoshida can all play in the outfield, and they are all likely going to be in the lineup throughout the season. Their being gone for the tournament is going to give Kristian Campbell a ton of at-bats. He aims to take advantage of the situation. Ian Browne shared what head coach Alex Cora said about it.

“KC is going to get at-bats. He crushed that ball yesterday. He's been getting a lot of bats on the back fields. We’ve tried to help him to get going, like we said in the off season, and we said it here early in camp, we got to get him going offensively. There's some things that he's doing right. Others, he can get better. But so far, it’s been OK.”

Campbell can play all over the diamond, which gives him a ton of value. He had a solid rookie season last year with the Opening Day roster before being sent back down to the minors in June. He won AL Rookie of the Month for April. Now, Campbell aims to stay on the roster full-time.