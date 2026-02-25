Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs this offseason after playing just one year with the Boston Red Sox. On Wednesday, Bregman shared a confession about the Boston franchise.

While appearing on “Foul Territory,” the soon-to-be 32-year-old third baseman claimed he was a bit “surprised” that he didn't re-sign with the Red Sox. Bregman admitted the Cubs essentially offered him a deal that hit every value for his family's needs.

“If I look back at the beginning of free agency, maybe a little surprised,” said Bregman about not re-signing with Boston. “But for me, this whole process, the Cubs really showed that they valued what was important to my wife, myself, [and] our family.”

Alex Bregman said he was "maybe a little surprised" that he didn't end up back in Boston. "The Cubs really showed they valued what was important to our family." pic.twitter.com/cE6SGM41DI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 25, 2026

Bregman's one year with the Red Sox was a solid one. Although he got off to a slow start in the 2025 campaign, he really turned it around as the season progressed. The three-time All-Star finished last season with a .273 batting average and .360 OBP while recording 118 hits, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs. His 18 dingers were the fewest he has recorded in a single season since 2021 (12), when he only played 91 games.

The Cubs aim to reach the playoffs once again after having a successful 2025 season. Alex Bregman joins a solid roster in Chicago for his 11th MLB season, as he'll be playing alongside Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch, and Carson Kelly in the infield. Meanwhile, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki will likely hold it down in the outfield.

Bregman will have plenty of time to ramp things up during spring training. However, he will make his official regular-season debut with the Cubs on Opening Day when the team takes on the Washington Nationals at home.