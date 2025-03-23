The Boston Red Sox have made some major moves since the end of the 2024 season and they appear to have a solid chance of returning to the playoffs in 2025. The big moves included adding starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler along with All-Star 3rd baseman Alex Bregman.

Crochet and Buehler figure to be in the top two spots of manager Alex Cora's starting pitching rotation, and they both have a chance to be special for the Red Sox. Crochet is a power pitcher who was basically the only bright spot for the Chicago White Sox last season, while Buehler played a crucial role for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers during their postseason run last year.

Buehler said he enjoyed his seven seasons with the Dodgers that included two All-Star Game appearances as well as two World Series titles. However, he thought that the time was right for a career change.

The Dodgers were certainly interested in retaining the right-hander, but he ended up signing a one-year, $21.05 million free-agent deal with the Red Sox in December.

“It’s been exciting for me to be around a new group of guys and new coaches and see how they prepare,” Buehler said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “There wasn’t anything about LA that I disliked. But given the way I struggled last season, then have a cherry on the top, it seemed like as good a time as any to take the next step.”

Buehler hoping to regain his best form with Red Sox

The former Dodgers pitcher was on the mound for the final out of the World Series and he raised his arms in triumph when he retired Jason Verdugo of the Yankees for the final out.

The triumph marked a return to glory because Buehler had Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the 2023 season and limit him to 12 starts last season.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow understands that there are no guarantees with Buehler, but he likes what he sees.

“We saw in the postseason last year an uptick in stuff and some indicators that we feel like he’s primed for a great 2025,” Breslow said. “We loved the chance to bring in someone like Walker.”

Buehler had a remarkable season in 2021 when he was 16-4 with a 2.47 earned run average. He started 33 games that season and he struck out 212 batters in 207.2 innings.

Buehler was nearly as good in 2019 when he put together a 14-4 season with a 3.26 ERA. He started 30 games that season and completed 2 of them. He also struck out a career-high 215 batters in 182.1 innings.