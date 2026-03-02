The Detroit Lions have made a few roster moves during the offseason, as they plan on having more cap flexibility by the time free agency approaches and for the future. One of the latest moves that they made was releasing offensive linemen Graham Glasgow, according to the team.

With the move, the Lions created over $5.5 million in cap space.

Glasgow wrote a message on social media following the announcement, thanking the Lions and the city of Detroit for his time.

“I’m grateful for the 7 years I’ve spent as a Detroit Lion. I’m thankful for the great teammates, coaches, and friends I had along the way,” Glasgow wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I love this city and the fans that have supported me for the better part of a decade. There truly was no place I would have rather been.

“Whether the times were good or bad, I’m proud of the time that I was able to spend here. Detroit and being a Lion has had a huge impact on making me into the man that I am today, and because of that, it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Glasgow was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2016 draft. He left in 2019 and spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos before returning to the Lions in 2023 on a one-year deal. After a strong season, Glasgow agreed to a three-year deal with the Lions.

He's had a few struggles over the past few seasons and had to move to center this past season after Frank Ragnow announced his retirement.

There's a good chance that the Lions' offensive line will not look the same next season, and they'll have the draft and free agency to bolster that area of the team. The one key for the Lions will be trying to find a starting center.