The Washington Commanders are positioning their roster, and speculation is running wild about their first pick in the draft. But here is what the Pro Football Focus draft simulator put together for the Commanders' 2026 NFL Draft in a seven-round mock after the NFL Combine.

The Commanders have a nice slot with the No. 7 overall pick. What the teams do in front of them may give them a chance to get the game-changing defender they desperately need. It has to be the right guy, as General Manager Adam Peters faces a critical draft.

But what did the PFF mock draft bot have to say?

Round 1, Pick 7: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Commanders fill a team need with the talented defender from the Buckeyes. With Caleb Downs and Rueben Bain Jr. off the board, the Commadners had to choose from Reese and edge rusher David Bailey. PFF went with Reese.

It makes sense because the 6-foot-4, 241-pound Reese is a potential Pro Bowl talent, according to NFL.com.

“At 20 years old, Reese is still growing into his frame and his game, but learning from James Laurinaitis (linebackers coach) and Matt Patricia (defensive coordinator) should give him a head start in acclimating to the pro game,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He plays off-ball linebacker and stand-up edge with the talent to post impact production from either spot.”

That versatility would probably break any perceived tie with any other pick here. The Commanders would love to have a pass-game wrecker who can also impact against the run. Also, Reese can defend the pass.

“His third-down versatility adds alignment variety and helps camouflage defensive intent,” Zierlein wrote. “His run diagnosis and angles of attack are average, but he flows quickly once he triggers, using assertive hands to stack and play off blocks. He’s fast in pursuit, and his tackle finishing could become elite. His rush is kinetic and tough for tackles to mirror.

“It’s under construction, but Reese has already sprouted go-to moves and rush plans that need more refinement. He might need some runway to hit his stride. But his rare blend of traits, explosiveness, and versatility could become a perfect storm of chaos once a defense decides how to deploy him.”

Round 3, Pick 71: DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State

Opportunities are quite as abundant in Round 3, so the Commanders go for a run-stuffer to complement the selection of Reese.

Orange is 6-2 and 322 pounds, and had four rather nondescript seasons with the Hawkeyes. He projects as an eventual average starter, according to NFL.com. But he is strong.

“Orange is a sturdy nose tackle capable of muddying the middle of the field with his first-step quickness and take-on power,” Zierlein wrote. “His reaction time makes it hard to reach-block him in zone. And he has the anchor to play landlord over the A-gaps against double-teams.

“He gets bounced around on contact but is excellent in recovery and winning the final phase of the rep. Orange is a non-factor as a pass rusher, but his value versus the run should attract teams.”

The lack of pass-rush ability makes this a somewhat concerning pick. And it would mirror the Commanders’ huge mistake from 2025. They failed to pick an edge rusher and spent the entire season failing to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

USC edge Anthony Lucas was available for this pick. Not a guaranteed pick here, but an option.

Round 5, Pick 145: Joe Royer, Cincinnati

This one makes sense if Zach Ertz doesn’t return. Otherwise, the Commanders will need Ben Sinnot to improve by leaps and bounds, or have a rookie like Royer step forward.

One thing weighing in Royer’s favor is the difficulty he poses to secondaries, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Royer is a matchup problem that defensive coordinators will lose sleep over,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His natural receiving ability shows up most prominently on medium routes, where he displays veteran-like understanding of leveraging his frame against smaller defenders.

“Despite this prowess in the passing game, his development as a blocker remains a work in progress. He'll need dedicated coaching to improve his hand placement and leverage at the point of attack.”

The Commanders may only use him in receiving sets, but that’s not a guarantee.

“If he continues on his current developmental trajectory, he has the athletic profile and competitive mentality to become a three-down tight end who stays on the field in any situation,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote.

Round 6, Pick 186: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

Perhaps this could be a good sleeper pick for the Commanders. Murdock has nice traits, according to NFL.com.

“Inside linebacker with a nose for the football and loads of production to prove it,” Zierlein wrote. “Murdock plays firm at the contact point with physicality and toughness. He’s ready for battle when the ball comes downhill, but he lacks the closing burst to stay ahead of blocking schemes and shut down the outside run before it turns the corner.”

His lack of speed makes him an unlikely pick for the Commanders.

Round 7, Pick 223: CB DJ Harvey, USC

The Commanders try to find a diamond in the rough with Harvey. He’s good in a zone defense, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Zone coverage is where Harvey makes his money, and it shows on tape when he's reading routes and jumping passing lanes with conviction,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “But put him in man coverage against a physical slot receiver, and you'll see why his technique breaks down.”