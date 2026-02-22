The Boston Red Sox had a busy offseason in Major League Baseball. Boston added some pitching talent and also made some trades, offloading a few prospects. It appears the Red Sox are still looking at ways to add even more talent to their roster, ahead of the 2026 season.

The Red Sox are looking for a reliable left-handed reliever, per MassLive.

“At present, the Red Sox have just three lefty relievers — Aroldis Chapman, Jovani Morán and Tyler Samaniego — on their 40-man roster. Chapman, of course, is locked in as the team’s closer,” Sean McAdam wrote for the outlet.

Boston dealt away some of their left-handed relief pitchers this offseason. Chris Murphy and Brennan Bernardino left the team. The outlet reports Boston is scouting rival teams to see what arms might be available.

The Red Sox made the postseason in 2025, but lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card round. Boston finished third in the AL East standings, after winning 89 games.

Red Sox have a lot of strong arms heading into 2026

The team added some more experienced arms to their rotation this offseason. Boston traded with the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Johan Oviedo. Sonny Gray also came over from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Boston also was able to keep reliever Chapman, who had a strong 2025 season. Chapman picked up 32 saves during the regular season, and also was named an AL All-Star.

The club appears to have plenty of names to choose from as they look for another piece to add to the bullpen.

“There remains a handful of veteran lefty relievers still available on the free agent market, including Jalen Beeks, Danny Coulombe, Colin Poche and Joey Lucchesi,” the outlet reported.

Boston's goal is clearly to support their starting pitching. Red Sox hurler Garrett Crochet is adding to his repertoire this offseason. He has already established himself as an anchor to the rotation.

The Red Sox are playing a spring training game on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Time will tell if the ball club is able to find the reliever they need.