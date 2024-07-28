Any time the Yankees and Red Sox get together, it's an occasion for fireworks. That was the case Saturday night when both teams scored early and often to set up a tight and high-scoring game. One of the key performers has been Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who delivered a home run in the first inning to get Boston on the scoreboard after the Yankees scored three in the top of the first.

Wilyer Abreu was so damn close to making the catch of the season… holy hell. pic.twitter.com/zv5HnEC7t3 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 27, 2024 Expand Tweet

The Red Sox would go on to score two more runs in the bottom of the first inning and the score was tied 3-3 when the Yankees came to bat in the top of the second. That's when Abreu nearly made a spectacular catch on Oswald Cabrera.

The Yankees third baseman launched the ball towards the right field stands and Abreu raced back and sensed that he had a chance to catch the ball as he approached the low right field wall. Abreu leaped and appeared to make the play, but as he came down in the stands, his back hit one chair and his arm hit another and the ball trickled out of his glove.

The play was first called out, but as it became clear that the ball was not in his glove, the home run signal was given.

Article Continues Below

Abreu remained in the game for the Red Sox

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox trainer ran out to check on Abreu, who appeared stunned after his confrontation with the hard plastic seats in the right field stands. The outfielder quickly regained his bearings and stayed in the game.

Abreu had earlier made a couple of deep catches in right field, but another catch eluded him as former Red Sox Alex Verdugo sent a deep drive to right center that resulted in a double.

Abreu has been a solid contributor to the Red Sox this season. He is slashing .266/.327/.477 with 8 home runs and 32 RBI. He has been a dependable defensive player and has displayed a powerful arm in right field.