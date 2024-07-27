The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. Jansen, once a highly-regarded prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system, is set to receive a fresh start in Boston. The Blue Jays are entering a rebuild while the Red Sox are in contention, something that was not necessarily guaranteed heading into the 2024 campaign.

In fact, the Blue Jays traded another former top prospect in Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday as well. Meanwhile, the Red Sox recently acquired starting pitcher James Paxton to add depth to their rotation. The two ball clubs are clearly headed in different directions.

