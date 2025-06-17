Rafael Devers didn’t leave because he asked for a trade or because the team wanted to cut costs. His departure stemmed from a growing lack of trust and an increasing rift within the Boston Red Sox leadership.

Reports suggest that manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow have been at odds over the direction of the roster. Cora is eager to win now, while Breslow is leaning towards a more sustainable approach, as noted by Joon Lee of Yahoo Sports.

The friction between Devers and the front office began back in the spring. After the Red Sox brought in fellow All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, Devers was assured that the position was still his. But that assurance didn’t last long. When injuries forced the team to ask Devers to switch to first base, he flat-out refused. While he didn’t explicitly ask for a trade, sources say he wouldn’t have fought it either.

Ownership attempted to mend fences. They had a private meeting with Devers, and he returned to the lineup as the designated hitter. However, by that point, the relationship had already soured. Breslow questioned Devers’ ability to adapt and lead, while Devers felt let down by what he saw as broken promises.

Article Continues Below

This trade is just the latest indication of deeper issues within the organization. The Red Sox even brought in a consulting firm, Sportsology, to assess their baseball operations, which led to internal layoffs and the sidelining of veteran staff. One scout, who didn’t realize a Zoom call was still on, insulted Breslow and was promptly fired. This situation really brought to light how delicate the team’s internal relationships had become.

Even with all this turmoil, Boston is still in the hunt. With a record of 38–36, they’re currently holding onto the last American League Wild Card spot, just 5.5 games behind the Yankees.

This makes the timing of the trade all the more confusing: one day they’re dominating their rivals, and the next, they’re parting ways with a franchise cornerstone.

The Red Sox are banking on the return of left-hander Kyle Harrison and three other promising players to help reshape the team's future. However, the deal involving Devers signifies something deeper and more concerning: a team that seems to be falling apart under pressure, still on the hunt for some much-needed stability.