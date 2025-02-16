The Boston Red Sox made a major statement when they signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract. As Bregman got formally introduced to Boston, the All-Star infielder came with a message of his own.

Bregman has spent his entire MLB career thus far with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series titles. He may now be playing for a different team, but Bregman's championships expectations have only gotten livelier since joining the Red Sox, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“I'm a winning player. This is a winning organization,” Bregman said at his introductory press conference. “Those players are winning players. We have winning coaches here. I plan on winning here after talking with some of the guys over the past two days. I can see that there's something special here.”

While the Red Sox do have two World Series titles since 2013, they haven't been to the playoffs since 2021. In 2021, the Red Sox made a surprising run to the ALCS. Since, Boston has bided its time waiting for some young talent to make the big leagues. This year, with the addition of Bregman, the Red Sox are a team that could contend in the American League.

For a young team like the Red Sox, Bregman is a veteran that players could lean on. He won the World Series two times with the Astros, one coming in 2017, colored by a cheating scandal. Then, Houston got back on top in 2022. Bregman was a vital part of both titles. He is now back with Alex Cora, who was a member of AJ Hinch's staff with the Astros.

The addition of Bregman does complicate things a bit for top prospect Kristian Campbell, who along with Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, is expected to make an impact and join the young core of players for Boston. With Bregman shifting to second base with the Red Sox, Campbell is theoretically blocked at that position for the time being. If Campbell forces the issue, though, Bregman could move back to third base and Rafael Devers could shift to more of a designated hitter role.

Regardless, the Red Sox got better with the addition of Bregman for 2025.