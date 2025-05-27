The Boston Red Sox are 27-29, sitting in fourth place in the American League East before Tuesday's action kicks off. Alex Cora and Co. hope to snap their three-game losing streak in the second game of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Before their game, though, the Red Sox made another move that concerns their starting pitching.

Boston traded away starting pitcher Sean Newcomb to the Mark Kotsay and the Athletics for cash, according to MassLive Red Sox reporter Christopher Smith.

Newcomb is back with the Athletics after spending 2023 and 2024 with them in Oakland. At 31 years old, Newcomb is in his ninth season in Major League Baseball. He has changed teams four times throughout his career. After less than a year away from the team, the Athletics hope that he can come in and contribute.

The beginning of 2025 was not kind to Newcomb after appearing in 12 games and starting five. He heads to Kotsay's team with a 0-4 record and a 3.95 ERA across the 41 innings he has pitched this season.

Newcomb's career is full of inconsistency and a lack of opportunity on the mound. Kotsay could give him a longer look as he tries to find a way to kick-start his team. The Athletics went from an AL dark horse to the bottom of their division. At 23-31, they are seven games behind the Seattle Mariners in the standings.

The cash that Boston receives in the trade gives them more freedom to make other deals. Cora's team was dealt a tough blow when Alex Bregman went down with a lower body injury. The Red Sox's third baseman could be out for a while, changing the outlook of their season.

Newcomb didn't heavily factor into Cora's rotation, but the move could be the first of many. Without Bregman, the Red Sox could fall out of the race in their division, forcing them to reconsider their game plan for the rest of the season.