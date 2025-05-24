The Boston Red Sox demolished the hapless Baltimore Orioles Friday, running the score up to a laughable 19-5 final. Everything seemed to go Boston’s way in the big win as the offense put on a show. However, there was one concerning development for the Red Sox during the convincing victory. Third baseman Alex Bregman was forced to leave the game with an injury, which was described as right quad tightness.

Bregman had extra bases on his mind after hitting a ball to the wall in the bottom of the fifth inning but as he rounded first base, “I felt my quad grab… After I felt it I knew I needed to come out,” Bregman explained, per NESN on X.

While that obviously doesn’t sound ideal, Bregman included a more optimistic take on the situation. “All my strength is still there which is good… actually positive from what I initially thought,” he told reporters when assessing the ailment after the game, via NESN.

Red Sox hope Alex Bregman avoids a trip to the IL

When asked if he believes the injury will require a stint on the IL, Bregman acknowledged that it’s too early to tell. “I feel like we’ll know a lot more tomorrow after sleeping and seeing how it presents in the morning… It’s just kind of a day-to-day thing at this point and kinda see when I wake up tomorrow how it feels,” he added, via NESN.

Bregman went 1-2 with a single and a walk on Friday but he left the game prior to the Red Sox’s historic eighth inning. Boston went off on the Orioles in the eighth, sending 18 batters to the plate and scoring 13 runs. Suddenly, a 6-3 contest was a 19-3 blowout. Baltimore managed two runs in the ninth to close the gap to 14. But it was a rough day for the Orioles.

Rafael Devers' dominant performance at the plate led the charge for the Red Sox. Boston’s DH went 4-6 with two home runs, three runs scored and eight RBI.

Despite the offensive explosion in his absence, losing Bregman to the injured list would be devastating for the Red Sox. Bregman is off to a magnificent start in his debut season in Boston. He’s slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored and a 159 OPS+ to go along with his Gold Glove-caliber defense at third.

While the Red Sox have looked much improved after a slow start to the season, they’re now 26-26 and six games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.