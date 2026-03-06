Shane Bieber is currently dealing with right forearm fatigue and inflammation. From the sounds of it, the Toronto Blue Jays star can't wait to return to the mound. However, as excited as he is, it appears his return timeline remains murky.

The 30-year-old starting pitcher was able to throw the ball a lot on Friday, an indication that his injury progress is going well, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. But manager John Schnieder pumped the brakes with his comments about Bieber's status.

“Shane Bieber had a heavy throw day on Friday. He's ‘chomping at the bit,' says Blue Jays manager John Schneider, but no set date for his return to the mound. Schneider: ‘All the reports are good. … We'll stick with the process and keep getting his feedback.””

Article Continues Below

Bieber, who is entering his ninth season in MLB, is slated to serve as one of the top options in the rotation. However, due to his injury, Shane Bieber is expected to begin the 2026 campaign on the IL. His return remains unclear as the Blue Jays are taking a cautious approach with his forearm issue.

Toronto acquired Bieber last season before the trade deadline, bringing in the former 2020 Cy Young Award winner to the roster to improve the pitching. The two-time All-Star played a key role in the club's journey in the playoffs, while also starting Game 4 and coming out of the bullpen in Game 7 in the World Series.

Shane Bieber is set to enter the 2026 season with a career 3.24 ERA and 1.111 WHIP. He's also recorded 995 strikeouts and two shutouts throughout his MLB tenure. The Blue Jays will want Bieber on the mound to help with their World Series aspirations, but there does not seem to be a rush to get him back right now.