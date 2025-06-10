The Chicago Cubs sit at 40-26 ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Craig Counsell's team holds a four game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot in the National League Central division. However, with success comes pressure, and Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer faces tough choices as the trade deadline inches closer. With names like Felix Bautista, Kyle Finnegan, and Kenley Jansen at the top of the closer market, fans expect Chicago to make a move.

66 games into the season, Chicago has just 15 saves on the season, one of the worst totals in Major League Baseball. Counsell's closer role has been a revolving door all season. The Cubs' fiery manager has been passionate this season. However, he is pressing the right buttons. Daniel Palencia leads the team with five saves, but the 25-year-old's lack of playoff experience is concerning. The Cubs have everything they need to make a deep playoff run except a reliable reliever to hand a lead to in the ninth inning.

Chicago has the assets and motivations to make a deal for a reliever at the deadline. They might have to outbid more desperate competition, though. Hoyer has a history of making moves in the summer, but none will be more important than this year's. If he brings in the right reliever, it could result in the franchise's first World Series championship in nearly a decade.

However, there are a few names to avoid on the trade market. One of the relievers that the Cubs should avoid trading for is Kenley Jansen.

Why shouldn't the Cubs trade for Kenley Jansen?

Jansen has more saves than any other active player in MLB, with 461 converted opportunities. Jansen is fourth all-time among relievers in saves, less than 20 away from the all-time lead. However, trading for the 16-year veteran carries a significant amount of risk. First and foremost is his age. Jansen is 37 years old, making him one of the older relievers in the league. While pitchers, especially closers, can pitch effectively in their late 30s, they are few and far in between.

Jansen's statistics this season tell two different stories. On one hand, he has 14 saves and has yet to blow a single opportunity with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. By itself, those numbers make him one of the best closers in the league. However, a deeper dive into his season reveal concerning trends. He has given up 20 hits and six home runs so far in 2025, inflating his ERA to 4.57. That would be a career-high by far if he cannot recover.

If he were to join the Cubs this offseason, he could have a much tougher time in the NL Central. When comparing that division to the American League West, its teams have a higher average record. That, combined with the fact that their offenses are more effective, means that a move to Chicago would result in a jump in difficulty for Jansen. He would be put to the test in high-leverage spots as well, which should give the Cubs some pause when considering trading for him.

Who should the Cubs target at the trade deadline?

While Jansen might not be the best fit on his team, Hoyer has plenty of other options. Finnegan and Bautista top a list of relievers who are on teams out of contention. Teams hoping to win this year's title will call about their price tags, hoping that their teams will value future assets over their current closers. The Nationals brought Finnegan in on a one-year deal, making him expendable.

Both closers are in their primes and have over 10 saves each this season. Finnegan himself has 18, good for third in the league, even though he plays on a struggling Washington Nationals team. His 2.38 ERA is far better than Jansen's, as is Bautista's, which sits at 3.32. However, the fact that they are both within the top 15 in the league in saves is a testament to their ability to convert saves when they can.

Both the Nationals and Baltimore Orioles are well below .500, and have their closers to thank for the bulk of the wins they do have in 2025.

The Cubs are a balanced team when it comes to their age. However, Hoyer could look for a player in the middle of their career to be Counsell's closer. Both former All-Stars fit that mold and could find themselves slotted in later this summer.

Chicago's deadline needs are clear, but how they address them will go a long way in determining how successful the second half of the season is. Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are in NL MVP consideration. Shota Imanaga is dominant on the mound. However, a closer could be the final piece they need to get back to the World Series and take home the trophy in October.