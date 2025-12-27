The Chicago Cubs took a notable step toward reshaping their bullpen Saturday, reaching an agreement with veteran reliever Hunter Harvey as the team continues to address late-inning needs ahead of the 2026 season.

The Cubs agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Harvey, adding a high-velocity arm to a relief unit that has been a clear offseason priority. The deal is pending a physical and will not become official until Harvey completes the required medical evaluations.

The agreement was first reported by The Athletic's Will Sammon, who shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) while citing league sources familiar with the situation.

“Reliever Hunter Harvey and the Cubs are in agreement on a deal, pending physical, league sources tell me and @sahadevsharma.”

If finalized, the veteran reliever projects as more than a depth addition for the Cubs. The right-hander offers late-inning upside, bringing a power arsenal that includes a fastball capable of reaching the upper 90s and a splitter that generates swing-and miss pitches at a high rate. His profile aligns with what Chicago has sought to add at the back end of games.

Article Continues Below

The timing of the move reflects a deliberate approach by the Cubs front office. Rather than waiting until spring training or settling for lower-ceiling options, the front office is targeting upside early in the offseason. Harvey’s strikeout ability provides flexibility in how high-leverage innings can be managed.

There is, however, a notable caveat. The right-handed pitcher’s recent MLB stints have been interrupted by injuries, including shoulder, back, and adductor issues. As a result, the pending physical represents a meaningful step rather than a formality. Chicago’s willingness to move forward suggests confidence that the potential reward outweighs the risk.

From a roster-building perspective, the agreement signals intent. The Cubs are addressing bullpen volatility proactively, aiming to enter the 2026 season with more swing-and-miss options capable of protecting narrow leads.

Until the physical is completed, the deal remains unofficial. Still, the move positions Chicago to add one of the more intriguing relief arms on the market, reinforcing a bullpen in need of impact rather than volume.