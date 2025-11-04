After making it back to the playoff in 2025, the Chicago Cubs aren't looking to give up their seat at the postseason table. However, their 2026 pitching staff would look mighty different without Shota Imanaga leading the way.

That is looking like more of a reality though, as the Cubs have declined their option to extend Imanaga's contract to a fifth year, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. In turn, the ace has declined his 2026 option. Now, Imanaga will enter free agency.

That doesn't mean he is 100 percent done with the Cubs. Chicago could still offer him a qualifying offer, coming in at just over $22 million. They'd either get at least one more year of Imanaga or receive a draft pick in return should he leave. However, the Cubs haven't yet made a qualifying offer decision, via Rogers.

Article Continues Below

If the Cubs had picked up the fifth-year option, they would then have the opportunity have Imanaga under contract through 2028 for $57.75 million, via Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. But Chicago decided against that plan, now leaving Imanaga's future up in the air.

Over his two years with the Cubs, Imanaga put up a 24-11 record with a 3.28 ERA and a 291/51 K/BB ratio. He was an All-Star as a rookie, posting a 15-3 record, 2.91 ERA and a 174/28 K/BB ratio. His numbers dropped a bit in 2025 with nine wins (obviously not all his fault), a 3.73 ERA and a 117/26 K/BB ratio. Imanaga dealt with injuries throughout the campaign as well.

Perhaps the Cubs are playing the long game and still have Imanaga in their future plans. But as a free agent, every team around the league will have an opportunity to sign the left-hander.