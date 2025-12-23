Once again, the Chicago Cubs came up short in their bid to return to the World Series. An NL Wild Card berth and series win over the San Diego Padres led to a NL Division Series (NLDS) matchup versus their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite pushing the Brewers to their limit, the Cubs ultimately fell short. Since then, Chicago's front office has worked to retool manager Craig Counsell's roster. The latest addition was made on Tuesday afternoon, as multiple sources reported the team's signing of reliever Jacob Webb. The Athletic's Will Sammon shared Webb's contract details via X, formerly Twitter.

“Webb is set to make $1.5 million in 2026 with incentives that can push it to $2 million, league sources said,” reported Sammon. “The option is worth $2.5 million with incentives that can push it to $3 million.”

Webb is the third former Texas Rangers reliever added by the Cubs this winter. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has also brought Phil Maton and Hoby Milner aboard as Chicago's bullpen has undergone a needed overhaul. Will a revamped bullpen help the Cubbies make an even deeper run next October?

Cubs look to make deeper postseason run in 2026

In addition to the trio of relievers, the Cubs have also added first baseman Tyler Austin following his stint in Japan, plus utility man Scott Kingery, currently a non-roster invitee to spring training. While former Chicago outfielder Kyle Tucker is now a free agent, don't be surprised to see Hoyer and the Cubbies front office opt not to bring him back.

Tucker and another ex-Cub, Cody Bellinger, are two of the biggest bats left in free agency. While the Cubs could likely afford to bring one of them in, it seems like Hoyer is content with finding cheaper solutions to Chicago's current roster holes. Will these additions be enough to augment a team that ran out of gas against deeper teams like Milwaukee? If not, then another early postseason exit could be the Cubbies' fate once again in 2026.