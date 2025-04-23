In one of the wildest games of the season so far, the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 10-inning, 11-10 rollercoaster win on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. The victory, capped by Ian Happ's walk-off single, delivered a statement from a Cubs squad refusing to be overlooked in the National League.

After the game, manager Craig Counsell met with the media. The veteran skipper took the time to speak to the fans. He asked Chicago fans to show their support at Wrigley Field moving forward. And he had a rather straightforward sales pitch.

“It’s a fun team to watch play,” the Cubs manager said, via MLB.com's Jordan Bastian. “That’s what I’d tell you: Come out to the park and watch the team play. This homestand, they’ve done some amazing things and some resilient things, most importantly.”

From the first pitch, the vibes were electric. After the Dodgers jumped ahead early, Chicago answered back with a thunderous five-run bottom of the first. Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson set the tone, while Miguel Amaya continued to break out offensively, but what looked like a potential runaway quickly turned into a slugfest, with both teams trading blows inning after inning.

Chicago's defense made things more complicated than they needed to be, committing two costly errors that led to eight unearned runs. But the offense refused to let the miscues dictate the night. Pete Crow-Armstrong delivered one of his best performances of the season so far, racking up three hits and crushing a two-run homer in the fifth that reignited the home crowd.

Miguel Amaya came through when it mattered the most, with the Cubs trailing by a run in the ninth, the 24-year-old blasted a game-tying solo shot to left, then added an RBI single that kept the offense rolling. Amaya, who now leads the team in Win Probability Added, is quickly becoming one of Chicago's most clutch hitters.

In the 10th, with a runner on third and no outs, Porter Hodge came in a struck out two Dodgers to escape the jam. That set the stage for Ian Happ, who lined a clean single into center to score the winning run and spark a celebration at Wrigley's field.

Chicago is riding momentum and confidence as it eyes the series win and continues to establish itself as a legitimate contender. The Cubs and Dodgers continue their series on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.