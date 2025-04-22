ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

May is most likely starting against Boyd in Chicago! The Dodgers have been red-hot, while the Cubs are playing well, but need consistency. This is the finale of the two-game series between these two teams. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Cubs prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Cubs Projected Starters

Dustin May vs. Matthew Boyd

Dustin May (1-1) with a 1.06 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on three hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts through six innings.

Matthew Boyd (1-2) with a 2.01 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Cubs Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Cubs

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with all eyes on them before the season, thanks to their massive spending in the offseason, highlighted by the huge contract given to Shohei Ohtani. They were the best team in baseball during the regular season and finished with a 98-64 record. They have a 16-7 record, winning five of their last six games. Their loaded offense was a top-five unit the previous season, while they have fallen to the top 20 and started slower this year. Their pitching has been tremendous and steady from last year to this year. On offense, Tommy Edman, Shohei Ohtani (paternity leave), Teoscar Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Michael Conforto, Andy Pages, Will Smith, and Freddie Freeman have made up a profound offense behind the plate. The pitching staff has been great. Despite some injuries, the Dodgers with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow (injured), and Dustin May help fortify a loaded pitching staff.

The Dodgers are most likely starting Dustin May on the mound. He has a 1-1 record, a 1.06 ERA, and a 0.76 WHIP in the postseason. He has allowed five runs on seven hits with six walks and 14 strikeouts through 17 innings across his three starts. The Dodgers are 2-1 in his last three starts this season. May gets a big matchup against a Cubs offense that has depth, but has not been all that impressive this season.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, but have had issues with consistency recently. They had a .258 batting average last year, and then currently have a .227 average this season. Edman, Ohtani, and Hernandez are the biggest standouts on a loaded roster of sluggers. Ohtani leads in batting average with .277, in OBP at .375, and in total hits with 23. Then, Edman leads in home runs with seven, and Hernandez leads in RBI with 17. This offense should perform against Boyd thanks to their depth, even though Boyd has been playing well.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs had an 83-79 record last season and barely missed the postseason, but this year, they have started the season with a 14-10 record. Behind the plate, this offense has been in the top 10 this season and just outside the top five. Their pitching was one of the best in the MLB last season, but they are in the middle of the MLB this season. On offense, Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Michael Busch, and Matt Shaw have been the biggest standouts for the Cubs, despite how inconsistent they have been. Shota Imanaga is a star pitcher for the Cubs, but Matthew Boyd has also started the season playing well. The Cubs have the pieces for a solid season, but they must combine everything to make it work.

The Cubs are starting Boyd on the mound, where he has a 1-2 record, a 2.01 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP. He has allowed five runs on 19 hits with nine walks and 20 strikeouts through 22.1 innings in his four starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.2. Boyd has been a standout for his solid play on the mound. Despite his solid play, the Cubs are 1-3 in his four starts this season. Boyd has the potential to play well against a Dodgers offense that has been in a rut, but it depends on what Dodgers offense shows up.

The Cubs' offense has been playing great recently. They are sixth in team batting average at .258 after having a .242 average last season. Tucker, Busch, and Kelly have been the best players on a loaded Cubs offense. Tucker leads the team in RBI with 23, in OBP at .404, and in total hits with 29. Then, Busch leads in batting average with .316, and Kelly leads in home runs with six. This Cubs offense has a tough matchup against May if he starts for the Dodgers. This matchup will be the X-factor in this game.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are playing well despite the rut the offense is in. I think the Cubs have enough to cover and potentially win outright at home against the Dodgers because there are questions about the pitching injuries and the rut the offense is in.

Final Dodgers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-178)