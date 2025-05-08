The Chicago Cubs and manager Craig Counsell will get their first look at one of their top pitching prospects in the major leagues. Cade Horton is playing well in the minor leagues in 2025 and is getting his first big chance to step into the majors. Chicago needs pitching help after losing Justin Steele for the season to an elbow injury.

Horton will join the team in New York ahead of their weekend series against the Mets, according to USA Today writer Tommy Birch. It is unclear whether or not the 23-year-old pitcher will start Saturday's game, but he expects to take the mound at some point. Unfortunately for him, he will have his Major League Baseball debut against one of the best offenses in the league. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and the rest of the Mets will look to jump all over the rookie.

While they aren't competing in the same division, both the Cubs and Mets are forces in the National League. Every game counts as they try to maintain their leads in the NL Central and NL East, respectively. The three-game set is the first series between the two teams this season. Each will look to set the tone in what could end up being a playoff matchup.

The Mets brought in one of the biggest names in the offseason when they signed Soto. However, the Cubs can argue that they made the best overall move. Kyle Tucker's offense leads the charge for Chicago's lineup, which is among the best groups in the league. The Mets' bats, on the other hand, are still trying to get back on track.

Horton's MLB debut will be watched closely by Cubs fans, who see him as a big piece of their future. However, they care about the short term as well, wanting to send a message to another NL contender.